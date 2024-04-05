Southern defense forces eliminated 108 occupiers and destroyed 59 pieces of weapons and military equipment within 24 hours
The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operational Command "South".
Thus, during the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had decreased in numbers:
- 108 occupiers;
- 59 units of weapons and military equipment, namely:
- 2 tanks
- 1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system
- 1 anti-aircraft missile system "Strela-10";
- 17 guns, including the Msta-S self-propelled artillery system
- 4 mortars;
- 28 units of armored vehicles;
- 3 electronic warfare stations;
- 2 Mavik UAVs;
- 1 video surveillance system "Murom-M".
In addition, 3 field supply points were destroyed.
