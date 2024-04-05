Southern defense forces eliminated 108 occupiers and destroyed 59 pieces of weapons and military equipment within 24 hours

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Thus, during the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had decreased in numbers:

108 occupiers;

59 units of weapons and military equipment, namely:

2 tanks

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system

1 anti-aircraft missile system "Strela-10";

17 guns, including the Msta-S self-propelled artillery system

4 mortars;

28 units of armored vehicles;

3 electronic warfare stations;

2 Mavik UAVs;

1 video surveillance system "Murom-M".

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 445,900 people (+860 per day), 7,033 tanks, 11,221 artillery systems, 13,459 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, 3 field supply points were destroyed.