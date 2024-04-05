Turkish Ombudsman Malkoç to visit Russia to check conditions of detention and treatment of Ukrainian prisoners

Turkey’s Chief Public Ombudsman, Şeref Malkoç, plans to visit Russia and visit the places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. He also wants to investigate whether the treatment of prisoners in Russia complies with international law.

Malkoç said this in an interview with Ukrinform following his visit to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"After talking with the Russian ombudsman, we intend to make the same visit to Russia, if there is such an opportunity and the necessary permits. We intend to meet with the families of Russian prisoners in Ukraine, see Ukrainian prisoners in Russia, listen to them, and investigate whether the treatment of prisoners complies with international law," Malkoc said.

According to him, the most important thing is if the efforts result in "paving the way for the exchange of prisoners."

A report will be issued based on the results of the visit to Ukraine, where the Turkish ombudsman met with relatives of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russian captivity and with Russian prisoners of war in the detention camp in Lviv.

"Before we publish this report, we will have a conversation with the Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova. If we have the opportunity, we plan to go to Russia and conduct similar research and then publish the report. But I repeat once again that more important than the publication of the report, if we could contribute to it, at least in part, would be the exchange of prisoners," the Turkish ombudsman said.

Malkoç added that ombudsmen do not have the power to stop the war, but they can do a lot for women, children and prisoners.

