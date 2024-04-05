Currently, there is no need to mobilize 500 thousand people in Ukraine. It will be much softer - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine does not need to mobilize 500,000 people into the army now, so it will be "much softer." The new brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already been manned, and the defenders are only waiting for weapons, equipment and ammunition.

He said this in an interview with ERR, Censor.NET reports.

Shmyhal assured that together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they are controlling the situation in this matter.

An example of this is the change of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The new chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, conducted an audit of the Defense Forces, and for the first time in two years of the full-scale invasion, rotations on the front line have begun.

"We understand that not so many people are needed now, so the mobilization will be much softer. I think we will fulfill all the necessary tasks to mobilize Ukrainians this year," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the new brigades of the Armed Forces are already manned, the defenders are waiting for equipment, weapons and ammunition.

"We have new brigades - they are already manned, but we are waiting for equipment, military vehicles and ammunition from our partners. When all this arrives, the new brigades will be manned and we will significantly increase our combat power," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is currently no need to mobilize 500,000 people in Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that a recent audit of the Armed Forces allowed to release thousands of servicemen who are not involved in combat operations and send them to combat units. The need to mobilize 500,000 soldiers has been significantly reduced.

The Ministry of Defense stated that it is impossible to mobilize 400-500 thousand people at the same time, and the total need for the number of mobilized people depends on the situation at the front.