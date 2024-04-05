Russia pays politicians and influential people in EU much more than we assumed - European Commission Vice-President Jourova

Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová expects new accusations of possible secret payments by Russia to European politicians as part of the exposure of pro-Russian influence networks.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda.

Jourová suggested that Russia pays much more to politicians or people who have influence in the European Union than was previously known.

"Of course, we (as politicians) do not have the tools to determine who they are, but the special services are ready to disclose information and tell the public, and this is good. I am convinced that what we know now is just the tip of the iceberg," Jourová said.

According to the Vice-President of the European Commission, it is up to investigators and judges to decide whether a case is really corruption.

The official also noted that different levels of national security in EU member states complicate the situation.

Earlier this year, the Czech Republic uncovered a pro-Russian network that was developing an operation to spread Russian influence and undermine security in Europe.

