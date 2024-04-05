Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia: six people were injured, houses, dormitory and trade establishment were damaged (updated)

Two explosions occurred during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were two explosions in the city.

Later, the head of the region said that the occupiers had attacked Zaporizhzhia. There are victims.

Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtiev said that 6 people were injured in the shelling.

"It is also known that 3 multi-storey buildings, 1 private sector building, a dormitory and a trade facility were damaged," he added.

