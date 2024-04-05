Invaders are increasingly shelling of Ukrainian soldiers with chemical weapons - AFU General Staff

The enemy’s use of chemicals in ammunition has become systematic at the front. In March alone, the Ukrainian defense forces and mobile groups recorded more than 370 cases of shelling with the use of chemicals in shells.

"The main method of delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly with the discharge of K-51 and RG-VO grenades," the agency emphasized.

In total, from February 2023 to March 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 1412 cases of the use of ammunition charged with hazardous chemicals.

"The enemy continues to use ammunition containing hazardous chemicals, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare," the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

The military department also emphasized that such actions are becoming systematic, and the number of chemical attacks is growing.

As reported earlier, since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has carried out 1068 chemical attacks.

