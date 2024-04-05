Draft law on mobilization to be considered in Rada after weekend - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a plan for the next plenary week. The draft law on mobilization is on the agenda and will be heard in the second reading.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He said that only important draft laws are planned to be considered next week:

Draft law on mobilization (#10449); Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses for violations of mobilization (#10379); Draft law on mobilization of convicted persons (#11079-1)

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence had completed consideration of all amendments to the draft law on mobilization.

