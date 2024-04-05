ENG
Russia has moved to tactic of shelling in two waves. Rescuers and police are dying - Syniehubov

Russia has moved to a tactic of double strikes on Kharkiv to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in an interview with the deputy Editor-in-Chief of the German tabloid BILD, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the Russian invaders are deliberately attacking the city in two waves to kill not only civilians, but also Ukrainian rescuers, firefighters and police officers.

"Their tactic was to fire in two waves. First, they attack residential buildings. Then, when our rescue services and police arrive at the scene, a second attack takes place, during which our employees and civilians are killed," he said.

