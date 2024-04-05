Tribunal for Putin may be established by end of year - European Commissioner Reynders

A special tribunal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to be established by the end of 2024.

"We are discussing this tribunal with various international actors. And now two main options are being considered: an international tribunal based on a multilateral agreement or a simplified solution based on a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe," the European Commissioner said.

In addition, Reynders noted, the EU has created a new system for transferring legal proceedings. Thus, if a criminal trial is ongoing in Ukraine, including for a crime of aggression, it can be transferred to such a special tribunal.

Reynders believes that the creation of the tribunal is at the last stage. "The next step is a matter of political will. It's only the beginning of the year, and by the end of the year it should be possible," he summarized.

