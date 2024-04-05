United States may oppose strikes on Russian territory, but it will not prevent us from fighting. This is our choice - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the US cannot prohibit Ukraine from fighting for independence, commenting on Washington’s position against strikes on oil refineries in Russia.

According to him, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that his country does not support strikes on the oil refinery plants in Russia, but cannot prohibit Ukraine from continuing to fight for freedom and independence, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He noted that the war is very difficult, but Ukrainians cannot stop fighting.

See more: Two people were killed and six wounded in shelling in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

"If we stop even for a second, they will simply kill us, organize genocide on the territory of Ukraine, and it will all end very quickly. We find the courage to defend our country, as well as democratic and European values. This is our choice, this is an existential choice," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that people in Ukraine are tired, but they are not exhausted.