Mandate of UN commission of inquiry to investigate violations in Ukraine extended for one year

The UN Human Rights Council has extended the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry to investigate violations in Ukraine for another year.

"In a resolution on the human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression, adopted by 27 votes in favor, 3 against and 17 abstentions, the Council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry to investigate violations in Ukraine for another year," the statement said.

It is also noted that the resolution requests the Commission of Inquiry to provide an oral update to the Council at its 57th session; submit a comprehensive report to the Council at its 58th session; and submit a report to the General Assembly at its 79th session.

The resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council calls on Russia to "immediately cease human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine" and urges Russia to withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, as well as to stop the illegal mobilization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian Armed Forces and the forced transfer and deportation of civilians within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation.

