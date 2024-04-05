Forced evacuation of children from two communities announced in Sumy region: in total, 297 children from 52 settlements are to be evacuated

In two territorial communities in Sumy region, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of children in a forced manner

This decision was made due to the security situation. It was agreed by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

In total, it is planned to take 297 children from 52 settlements of Sumy region. They, along with their parents or other legal representatives, will be evacuated to safe regions.

It is worth noting that the evacuation is free of charge. For more information, please contact the Sumy Regional Contact Center hotline at the following numbers:

•(0542) 66-33-77 (free of charge for residents of Sumy city and Sumy district);

0 800 301 501 (free of charge for residents of Sumy region).

The hotline is currently open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.