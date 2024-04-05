Electricity consumption limits will be imposed in five regions today - Ukrenergo. LIST

NPC Ukrenergo has imposed restrictions on electricity consumption in five regions of Ukraine until 10 p.m. on April 5.

This was reported by the company's press service on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to apply temporary measures to limit consumption from 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm:

Dnipropetrovsk

Zaporizhzhia

Kirovograd

Poltava

Sumy regions.

The scope of restrictions will be less than on April 4. Regional power distribution companies will distribute the available electricity evenly among the queues of consumers. Thus, the interruptions in power supply will be shorter.

The reason for the restrictions remains the same: the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the system to cover consumption in certain regions of the country. This is the result of recent massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

Power supply restrictions remain in place in Kharkiv region and for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih.

Please consume electricity sparingly," the statement said.