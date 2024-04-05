AFU General Staff: 72 combat engagements recorded over 24 hours, enemy made 14 unsuccessful attacks in Krynky area of Kherson region

The 772nd day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 72 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Svesa in the Sumy region and Kruhle in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Rozhkovychi, Khodyne and Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled more than 10 attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, and New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock our units out of their positions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Semenivka, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 1 unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our troops near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. Air strikes were recorded near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, 14 unsuccessful attacks were made on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The occupiers also carried out air strikes near Zmiivka in the Kherson region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zolota Balka, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Tiahynka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 2 air defense facilities, 1 artillery unit, 1 UAV control center and 2 areas of enemy weapons and military equipment concentration.