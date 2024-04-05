"Horrific pattern": US Ambassador Brink reacts to Russia’s missile attack on Zaporizhzhia
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacts to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia with three dead and dozens injured.
The ambassador wrote about this in X, Censor.NET reports.
Brink called Russia's actions a "horrific pattern" aimed at killing rescuers and journalists who arrived at the scene.
"Today, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing three people with missile strikes 40 minutes apart - a horrific pattern that was obviously intended to kill emergency workers and journalists at the scene," she said.
Brink emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians.
