Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to four, more than 20 wounded

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the operational situation in Zaporizhzhia as of now:



- 4 people were killed

- more than 20 people were injured

Everyone is currently receiving the necessary medical care!" he said.