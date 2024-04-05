Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to four, more than 20 wounded
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four.
The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Regarding the operational situation in Zaporizhzhia as of now:
- 4 people were killed
- more than 20 people were injured
Everyone is currently receiving the necessary medical care!" he said.
