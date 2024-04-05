Soldier of Chernihiv Regional TCR is detained in case of ex-head of Chernihiv Regional MMC Kodovbetskyi - OC "North "

During investigative actions in the case of the former head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Medical Commission (MMC) Ihor Kodovbetskyi, the SSU detained a serviceman of the Chernihiv Regional TCR and SS (Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the serviceman is in custody.

"The leadership and personnel of the Operational Command "North" categorically condemn the illegal actions and will fully cooperate with the investigation. In addition, an internal investigation has been appointed in the Chernihiv Regional TCR and SS to clarify all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

$1 million is found at the former head of Chernihiv Regional MMC

As a reminder, on February 21, almost a million US dollars were found during searches at Kodovbetskyi's place of business.

He worked as the head of the Chernihiv regional MMC until the summer of 2021.

Kovdovbetskyi is currently being held in custody without the possibility of bail by a court order. The SSU announced the elimination of a large-scale scheme in Chernihiv to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age.