Night shelling of Kharkiv: 6 dead, 10 wounded, only civilian objects were damaged. PHOTO

As a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv on the night of 6 April, 6 people were killed and one was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"6 dead as a result of Russian night strikes on Kharkiv. At least 10 people were wounded, people received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The condition of the victims is light and moderate," the statement said.

According to Synehubov, high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop, and a car were damaged - only civilian objects.

All services are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror.