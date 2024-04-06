In Kherson region, enemy drone hit agricultural enterprise, in Zaporizhzhia industrial buildings were mutilated as result of rocket attack

The intense combat work of the air defense forces and means in the southern operational zone lasted for about 5 hours.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

As noted, the enemy attacked with attack drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the southern direction.

14 drones were destroyed: 7 in the Kherson region, 3 each in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and 1 more in the Mykolaiv region.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid being hit. The enemy, continuing to terrorize civilian infrastructure, targeted an agro-industrial enterprise in the Kherson region. The fire that broke out was promptly extinguished by firefighters. No one was injured," the Southern Defense Forces informs.

"Before dawn, the enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets from the south. The industry of the region came under attack again. Industrial buildings were mutilated. A fire broke out. For the time being, people are unharmed. The consequences of the attack and the type of rockets are being clarified," the message says.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy is massively attacking Zaporizhzhia. In the morning, the Russians fired rockets at the city. Industrial enterprises were mutilated. Previously, there were no casualties," reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov.