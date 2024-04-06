Destroyed 28 out of 32 "Shahed" UAVs and 3 out of 6 enemy missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 6 April 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as six missiles of various types: three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft from the Saratov region, and one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of the air battle, the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile, and 28 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

"Russian murderers continue to terrorize Ukrainians, striking at Kharkiv and other peaceful cities. Unfortunately, today we have dead and wounded, and our condolences to the families. We are doing everything we can to get more tools to protect our people from the aggressor. I thank everyone who held the sky today!" the statement reads.

