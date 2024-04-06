Fiercest battles continue in areas of Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and east of Chasiv Yar, - Syrskyi

The situation in the area of the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine remains difficult. The enemy, using air superiority, missiles and artillery ammunition, is trying to achieve its goal of entering the administrative border of Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy continues offensive actions day and night, using assault groups with the support of armored vehicles.

In separate directions, he tries to conduct assaults on foot, in waves, from a platoon to a company, sometimes a battalion.

"A particularly difficult situation has developed in the Bakhmut direction in the areas east of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka; in the Avdiivka - in the Berdychiv, Orlivka, Vodyane, Pervomayske districts; in the Novopavlivka - in the Novomykhailivka area.

"The fiercest battles today continue in the areas of Pervomaiskyi and Vodyanyi, as well as east of Chasiv Yar, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops," Syrskyi informs.

He also noted that Chasiv Yar remains under our control, all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed.

The situation also remains tense in the Lyman, Orikhov, and Kherson directions.

Thus, in the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting local offensive actions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Vesely; on Orihivskyi - in the areas of Robotynoy and Verbovoy, with the aim of restoring the lost position; on Khersonsky - is trying to dislodge our troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Krynka area.

"Але успіху на цих напрямках не має. Водночас на Куп'янському та Лиманському напрямках ми маємо і певний тактичний успіх", - додає головнокомандувач.

Сили оборони продовжують стійко утримувати займані рубежі та позиції, виснажувати ворога, завдавати йому значних втрат в особовому складі, озброєнні та військовій техніці.