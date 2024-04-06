SSU used TCRSS employees to serve summons to Slidstvo.Info journalist Shulgat because of his investigation into property of General Vitiuk’s family. VIDEO

On Monday, 1 April, in a supermarket in the Obolon district of Kyiv, the journalist of Slidstvo.info Yevhen Shulhat was approached by officers of the Solomianskyi TCC and tried to hand him a summons. Thanks to the video from the surveillance cameras, it became clear that these two soldiers were being led by a man in civilian clothes - it was he who pointed them to the journalist.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Slidstvo.info.

According to the journalists, they managed to collect evidence that their colleague, journalist Yevhen Shulhat, was being followed because of his investigation into the property of the family of the head of the SBU's cyber security department, Ilia Vitiuk. They also found out that the SSU had used the military enlistment office to prosecute the journalist and serve him with a summons. The journalists identified a representative of the Security Service who gave instructions to the military. Read more about this in the investigation.

"At Slidstvo.info, we are aware that there is a war going on, and every citizen must defend the country. In addition, four colleagues from our small newsroom are already in the army. However, in this particular case, we see the journalist being persecuted for his activities. We see that the summons served by the military on the instructions of an SSU officer is revenge for the investigation. It is very unfortunate that such revenge is being taken by the military. And we sincerely believe that law enforcement will respond to our findings," the journalists wrote.

As a reminder, on 4 April, Slidstvo.info published an investigation into the family wealth of SSU Cyber Security Department Head Illia Vityuk. Vitiuk's wife bought an apartment in the capital's Pechersk district in December 2023. The market price of such housing is over UAH 20 million. The official salary of the official would not be enough to buy such a home. Instead, his wife earns millions as an individual entrepreneur but does not want to talk about her activities. Ilya Vitiuk's mother also owns two apartments in Kyiv's residential complexes. Investigative journalists have calculated that Vitiuk's wife and mother own real estate worth UAH 25.5 million at market value.