War
Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault and destroyed column of Russian armored vehicles in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Mines, artillery fire, ATGMs, and FPV drones: all this arsenal was used against a convoy of Russian armored vehicles in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of Polissya, the 60th separate mechanized brigade of Ingulets, and soldiers of the 1st presidential brigade of operational purpose and the Azov brigade of the National Guard repelled an enemy assault on the outskirts of Ukrainian positions and eliminated the enemy.

Read more: National Guard brigade soldiers destroy 30 enemy dugouts in Serebrianskyi Forest over week

liquidation (2314) assaul (159) Lyman (125) 95th separate assault airborne brigade (40)
