South Korea will allocate $2.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, and also plans to finance rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

South Korea will allocate $2.3 billion to Ukraine as part of a new package of financial assistance. Seoul also plans to offer $12 million for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

As Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, Cho Tae-yul.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of South Korea noted that, in addition to this package, Seoul also plans to offer $12 million for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers through the NATO trust fund for assistance to Ukraine.

Cho Tae-Yul also noted that North Korea's armed support of Russia affects not only the security of Europe but also the security of the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region, adding that Moscow's transfer of military technology and supply of petroleum products to Pyongyang will threaten the global non-proliferation regime.

The publication noted that the minister promised to strengthen the partnership with NATO, and the members of the alliance shared the opinion on the importance of cooperation with the Indo-Pacific partner countries to effectively combat transnational security threats.

It will be recalled that Ukraine recently received another 70 "ambulances" from the government of South Korea to provide emergency medical aid during the war. In total, Korea handed over 100 cars.