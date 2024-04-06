Russians attack residential area in Kharkiv: one person killed and one wounded

The occupiers struck at Kharkiv, first at KAB.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Another blow to a residential area of the city. Preliminary KAB. The information about the victims and damage is being clarified," he wrote.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv: high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, kindergartens, shops, cafes, and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

"According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured.

There was damage to civilian infrastructure and a car caught fire. The inspection by the relevant services is ongoing," the statement said.