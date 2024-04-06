ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Brink responded to nighttime shelling of Kharkiv by occupiers: Not single second should be lost in supporting Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink responds to the nighttime Russian shelling of Kharkiv, which has left seven people dead.

Brink wrote about this in X, Censor.NET reports.

"Overnight, Russia carried out another attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killing 6 civilians, wounding others and damaging homes and schools. There is no time to lose in supporting Ukraine as it fights to protect its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," she wrote.

As a reminder, on 6 April 2024, at around 00:20, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on a residential area of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Six people were killed. Another 11 civilians were injured. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, a kindergarten, shops, cafes and cars were damaged. Later it became known that seven people died as a result of the attack.

Watch more: Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 as a result of Russian night strikes. PHOTOS

