Stoltenberg expects NATO to agree on military support fund for Ukraine by July

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that by the time of the Alliance’s summit in Washington in July, the bloc’s allies will have agreed to create a new multi-year fund to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this in an interview with the BBC, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

According to the announcement, the NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that the Alliance allies would agree on a long-term financing agreement for Ukraine by July, although some countries expressed doubts about this this week.

"Even if we believe and hope that the war will end in the near future, we must support Ukraine for many years, build its defences to deter future aggression," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, military support is vital to drive Russian troops out of Ukraine and force Russian leader Vladimir Putin to abandon his goals of occupying it.

As reported by the Financial Times, NATO is working on a five-year aid package for Ukraine worth up to $100 billion, which will be in place regardless of possible political changes in the West.

The so-called "Mission for Ukraine" proposal was put forward by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to the plan, the Alliance will have to jointly coordinate the use of the expected $100 billion to be provided by the member states.

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that this initiative has zero chances under the current funding model.