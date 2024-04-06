More than 13 thousand children in Ukraine have been left without parental care since beginning of the war, - Minister of Social Policy Zholnovych
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 13,000 children have been granted the status of an orphan or a child deprived of parental care.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych during a telethon.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 13,000 children have been granted the status of an orphan or a child deprived of parental care. These are children who have been orphaned in various ways or, for example, whose parents are in captivity or in a Russian prison," Zholnovych said.
She added that currently in Ukraine, at least four thousand children are left without parental care every year.
