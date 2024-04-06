Maliuk made it clear that situation with summons to journalist will not be ignored - Yurchyshyn

During a meeting with the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos), discussed the situation with the attempt to serve a summons to investigative journalist Yevhen Shulhat.

Yurchyshyn said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We met with the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in hot pursuit. We discussed cooperation in the fight against Russian disinformation, assistance to the peoples enslaved by Russia and interaction with social media to strengthen our information security. He thanked them for their contribution to the armed response to the aggressor. He stressed the inadmissibility of the actions and behaviour of individual employees. The head made it clear that this situation will not be ignored," Yurchyshyn said.

Answering a clarifying question in the comments to the post, whether the situation with the attempt to serve a summons to an investigative journalist was discussed during the meeting, Yurchyshyn replied that this was exactly what was mentioned in the last sentence of his post.





As a reminder, on Saturday, Slidstvo.info published a story that the SSU used employees of the TCC to serve a summons to Slidstvo.info journalist Shulhat because of his investigation into the property of General Vityuk's family. On Monday, April 1, in a supermarket in the Obolon district of Kyiv, employees of the Solomianskyi TCC approached Slidstvo.info journalist Yevhen Shulhat and tried to serve him a summons. Thanks to surveillance video, it became clear that these two soldiers were being led by a man in civilian clothes - it was he who pointed them to the journalist. "Slidstvo.info found out that the representatives of the TCC who tried to serve the summons were probably Oleksiy Bilenko, who works in the SSU cybersecurity department and is a person close to Vityuk.