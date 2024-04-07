In direction of Novopavlivka, enemy tried to break through defense of our troops 21 times, on left bank of Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 attacks - General Staff

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place. The enemy is trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 88 air strikes, launched 71 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type for this. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

During the past day, the settlements of Rodionivka, Sumy region, were hit by airstrikes; Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv, Lyptsi, Kutuzivka, Ohirtseve, Kupiansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Sloviansk, Verkhnyokamianske, Hryhorivka, Berdychi, Kalinovka, Arkhanhelsk, Novoselivka Persha, Selidove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Skuchne, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Makarivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

The situation in the North

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

Military operations in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyiimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 21 times to break through the defense of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Hit the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the UAV, 1 artillery system, and 1 EW station of the enemy.

