Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 447,510 people (+820 per day), 7,074 tanks, 11,316 artillery systems, 13,551 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 447,510 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.07.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 447,510 (+820) people,

tanks ‒ 7074 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,551 (+54) units,

artillery systems – 11316 (+54) units,

MLRS – 1036 (+4) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 749 (+0) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 8956 (+61),

cruise missiles ‒ 2064 (+4),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,071 (+79) units,

special equipment ‒ 1864 (+10)

Watch more: SSU special forces destroyed 14 tanks, 41 ACVs, 30 artillery systems, and 7 anti-aircraft systems of occupiers in two weeks. VIDEO