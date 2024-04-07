The war in Ukraine will end when Putin realizes that he cannot win it - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the West to continue supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters. the German chancellor said this at a meeting of European social democrats in Bucharest.

"The war in Ukraine will end when President Putin decides to withdraw his troops. However, he will only make this decision when he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield," Scholz said.

The chancellor reminded that Germany has so far allocated €28 billion in military support to Ukraine.

Scholz emphasized that the West's support for Ukraine is "the key to restoring peace" in Europe.

"We will support it as long as it is necessary," said the head of the German government.

The German chancellor noted that the best way to prevent any escalation, including a potential conflict between Russia and NATO, was what he called "effective deterrence."