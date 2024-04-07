Syrskyi instructed Pavliuk to carry out official inspection regarding delivery of summons to Slidstvo.Info journalist Shulhat: Based on its results, appropriate decisions will be made

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed the Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk to conduct an internal investigation into the publication in the media of information about the use of TCRSS employees to serve a summons to journalist Shulhat of Slidstvo.info.

Syrsky said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He recognized the importance of journalists' contribution to the fight against Russian invaders, including in the information space.

"Hundreds of journalists have joined the ranks of the Defence Forces since the beginning of the large-scale invasion. Professional media professionals have proved to be loyal patriots. We cherish the memory of journalists who died on the battlefield. The servicemen are sincerely grateful to the media workers who are now helping to defend the information space of Ukraine and the world from Russian propaganda. Their contribution to Ukraine's future victory is unprecedented. Over the Russian invaders and over the manifestations of violations and corruption in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is also important to note that the professional activities of journalists are respected by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and protected by Ukrainian legislation," said Syrskyi.

He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine condemn any violations by military officials.

"Based on the materials published by the 'Slidstvo.info', I have ordered the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct an internal inspection. Based on the results of the service inspection, appropriate decisions will be made," the Commander-in-Chief emphasizes.

As reported, on 6 April, Slidstvo.info published a story that the SSU used TCRSS employees to serve a summons to Slidstvo.info journalist Shulhat because of his investigation into the property of General Vitiuk's family.