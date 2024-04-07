Occupiers have formed large number of small assault groups, with which they are trying to storm Krynkiv district using "cockroach method" - OC "South"

The Russian invaders increased the number of offensives near Krynky, changed their tactics, trying to dislodge the Armed Forces from the occupied bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

She noted that all the enemy's attempts were unsuccessful.

"In the Krynky region, the enemy was trying new tactics. The other day, in the reports of the General Staff, you could see that there were significant numbers of assaults, up to 16, the Russians were trying to choose tactics that would be effective for them," the official said.

According to her, the occupiers formed a large number of small assault groups, which, using the "cockroach method", tried to attack the armed forces bridgeheads from different sides. But the new tactics, as Humeniuk says, did not bring success either.

"All the assaults were repulsed. Now the occupiers have again switched to more stable and familiar tactics - six assaults in the past day, which were also unsuccessful," the head of the press center emphasized.