Russians cannot now mine waters of Black Sea, Pletenchuk - spokesman for Navy

Russia is currently deprived of the opportunity to mine the Black Sea, the Defense Forces of Ukraine ensure the safety of civilian shipping.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Last year, there were several incidents related to mining, but there were no victims. This year, the situation is a little better. First of all, because the Russians cannot mine the water area as of now," he noted regarding the safety of ships passing through the grain corridor.

The spokesman said that the second danger for shipping is the use of missiles and drones by the Russian Federation, but the Ukrainian military is working on this issue.

According to Pletenchuk, despite these dangers, the "grain corridor" works stably.

"Volumes are slowly growing, and we, in turn, ensure the safety of civil shipping," he noted.