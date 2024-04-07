In Kharkiv, 4 airstrikes hit private house, and there are wounded (updated)

Currently, Russian troops are attacking Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The city is under fire. Two explosions," he informs.

"The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv. The city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district: be in shelters!", Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, adds in his turn.

"There are wounded as a result of rocket fire in one of the central districts of the city," Terekhov later added.

"The occupiers hit the central part of the city. Preliminary: there are wounded. Special services went to the places of the hits," Synehubov informs.

According to Synegubov, there is damage to the residential infrastructure.

"A total of four flights were recorded in the city. One came to a private house. The information about the number of victims is being clarified," Terekhov later added.