At night, occupiers damaged facility of high-voltage network of "Ukrenergo", volume of emergency shutdowns increased in Kharkiv and region

In the Kharkiv region, one of the high-voltage substations was damaged due to the night shelling of the Russian Federation, additional blackouts outside the schedule are partially applied.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "Ukrenergo".

"At night, the Russians carried out another massive strike with drones in the Kharkiv region. Among the damaged civilian facilities is the facility of the Ukrenergo high-voltage network. The Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to increase the volume of emergency shutdowns today in Kharkiv and the region. Now the Ukrenergo repair crews are working on the restoration of the energy supply," the message says.

The Russians continue their terrorist attacks, in particular, on the Kharkiv region's energy industry.

"Due to the risk of repeated shelling, we do not give forecasts for recovery. But the energy industry is doing everything possible to restore the critical infrastructure, consumers, and industry to the full extent as soon as possible," added the "Ukrenergo".

