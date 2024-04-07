Budanov on Pope’s idea of "all-for-all" prisoner exchange: I fully support it. It remains to convince Russia

At present, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine does not see any interest from the Russian side in a total exchange of prisoners.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I fully support this. Let's do it. There is only one small thing left - to convince Russia," he said.

At the same time, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine does not see any interest of the Russian side in such an action.

Budanov also said that the central intermediary in the exchange of prisoners of war is no longer Turkey, but the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: German Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainians - Budanov