Occupiers stormed bridgeheads in Krynky 5 times, looking for new tactics - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces. The enemy is determined to drive our units out of their positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, the enemy carried out 2 assaults in the Orikhiv direction, including 1 near Robotyno and 1 near Staromaiorsk. They were unsuccessful.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro, in the area of Krynky, he managed 5 assaults, again looking for new tactics. But having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions. Our soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions," the statement said.

The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, use a large number of attack drones of various types along the entire front line, and add aviation to the Orikhiv direction.

