Southern defence forces eliminated 162 occupiers and destroyed 79 pieces of weapons and military equipment over course of day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy's numbers on the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by:

162 occupants;

79 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

51 units of armoured vehicles;

17 artillery systems;

5 units of "Pryvat-82" UAVs;

4 aerial photo stations;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 boat.

In addition, 6 field ammunition depots were hit.

