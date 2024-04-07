ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11941 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
627 1

Southern defence forces eliminated 162 occupiers and destroyed 79 pieces of weapons and military equipment over course of day

знищення

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy's numbers on the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by:

  • 162 occupants;
  • 79 units of weapons and military equipment, including:
  • 51 units of armoured vehicles;
  • 17 artillery systems;
  • 5 units of "Pryvat-82" UAVs;
  • 4 aerial photo stations;
  • 1 electronic warfare station;
  • 1 boat.

In addition, 6 field ammunition depots were hit.

Watch more: Occupier’s head burns after accurate shelling. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2348) elimination (4966) Southern Defence Forces (208)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 