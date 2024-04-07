ENG
Socio-economic crisis in occupied territories of southern Ukraine is gaining new dimensions - National Resistance Centre

The humanitarian crisis in the social and economic spheres is escalating in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, among the main factors that negatively affect the living standards of the local population are the constant growth of unemployment, high prices for consumer goods and everyday demand, as well as salary delays for employees of local "enterprises", etc. Employees often complain that salary arrears can reach up to two months without valid reasons.

According to the NRC, the rapid increase in prices for goods is due to the presence in the occupied territories of representatives of the Russian occupation forces and other persons who were sent on a so-called "business trip" from the territory of the Russian Federation with appropriate financial support, which far exceeds local norms.

