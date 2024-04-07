ENG
US Ambassador Brink: Russian Federation shells peaceful areas of Kharkiv region to sow panic

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacts to Russia’s latest shelling of Kharkiv region.

Brink tweeted about it, Censor.NET reports.

"For the second night in a row, Russia has been shelling peaceful areas of the Kharkiv region to sow panic. The strike in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, hit a residential building and killed an 85-year-old woman. Our condolences go out to the families of all those killed in this fearless region," she wrote.

