Citizens who own more than one car may have their vehicle confiscated for needs of army, - "servant of people" Bezuhla

The draft law on mobilisation contains a provision according to which citizens who own more than one car can have their vehicle confiscated for the needs of the Defence Forces.

This was reported in Telegram by MP of the "Servant of the People" party Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET informs.

"Mobilisation of vehicles - clarification. For citizens, if they own more than one vehicle, they can be mobilised," she said.

Earlier, it was reported that the evaders would be deprived of the right to drive.

