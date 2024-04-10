Occupiers again hit transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa - Defense Forces

The enemy continues the methodical terror of Odesa. He again attacked with missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

"Trying to destroy the industrial potential of the region, the Russian occupying forces repeatedly struck the transport and logistics infrastructure. There was no information about the victims. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the report says.

Read more: Occupiers attack critical and transport and logistics infrastructure in Odesa region, there are casualties