Occupiers again hit transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa - Defense Forces
The enemy continues the methodical terror of Odesa. He again attacked with missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.
"Trying to destroy the industrial potential of the region, the Russian occupying forces repeatedly struck the transport and logistics infrastructure. There was no information about the victims. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password