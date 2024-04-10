ENG
Occupiers again hit transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa - Defense Forces

The enemy continues the methodical terror of Odesa. He again attacked with missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Trying to destroy the industrial potential of the region, the Russian occupying forces repeatedly struck the transport and logistics infrastructure. There was no information about the victims. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the report says.

