Reward for destruction of Russian equipment and UAH 150,000 for purchase of car: "Motivational package" in draft law on mobilisation for citizens who will sign contract with MoD

The draft law on mobilisation will include a "motivational package" for citizens who sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

This was reported by Iryna Friz, a member of the "European Solidarity" party, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the Committee supported the initiative of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, and cancelled the provision on dismissal from military service after 36 months. The final provisions included a requirement for the Cabinet of Ministers to develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law to improve the mechanisms for rotation of military personnel under martial law and their medical and social rehabilitation.

"In addition, the previously approved motivational norms were cancelled, namely:

a one-time supplement of UAH 70 thousand to servicemen who are on "zero" - this provision has been removed;

a monthly remuneration for special features of service in the amount of UAH 10,000;

a fixed fee for destroyed equipment," she said.

At the same time, the law established a payment of 4 to 300 times the subsistence minimum for destroyed (seized) weapons.

"On the provision of consular services abroad. Within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the Law, they will be carried out subject to the simultaneous updating of personal data in consular offices. According to the rule on the obligation of all citizens of Ukraine to update their personal data under martial law," explained the MP.

Read more: Rada begins second reading of draft law on mobilisation

Friz also described a "motivational package" that includes a number of measures to increase the motivation of servicemen and meet their social and material needs:

an opportunity to choose a unit for those liable for military service who sign a contract with the MoD;

Additional leave and remuneration for the destruction or capture of enemy weapons or equipment will be established by law and government regulations;

time spent on parental leave is included in the period of service in the military rank;

annual basic leave is granted in parts during the calendar year and the main continuous part will be at least 15 calendar days;

the right to a one-time compensation of 50 per cent of the down payment on a mortgage loan and an additional UAH 100,000 after the first year of military service and another UAH 100,000 after the second year;

servicemen and their spouses will not be charged interest on loans, penalties, fines for failure to fulfil obligations to banks and other organisations, except for loans for cars and real estate;

the right, within three months from the date of the first contract, to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle in the amount of UAH 150,000;

one month of service for three months for being directly in combat areas during martial law;

if long-term treatment abroad is necessary, it will be possible to undergo a military medical commission remotely, and the relevant certificate from the MMC will be the basis for maintaining financial and material support;

additional leave of 90 calendar days without division into parts, if desired, after release from captivity, with the preservation of financial support;

the amount of a one-time financial assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman is set at 15 million.

Read more: Citizens who own more than one car may have their vehicle confiscated for needs of army, - "servant of people" Bezuhla