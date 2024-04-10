Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine: shells, equipment and drones

The German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the German government.

Thus, the new aid package includes shells, military equipment, and drones.

In particular, Germany will provide one All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog repair and evacuation vehicle.

Also in the assistance package:

6 thousand 155-mm shells;

16 BPL VECTOR;

30 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

2 WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts;

11 mobile, remotely controlled and protected demining systems;

30 sets of UAV countermeasures;

70 infrared cameras;

24 motor boats;

3 mine trawls;

1 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;

11 mobile demining systems;

3 mine trawls;

680 MK 556 assault rifles;

50 HLR 338 sniper rifles;

5,000 detonators;

120 CR 308 rifles and more.

