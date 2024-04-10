In east of past day, 855 occupiers were eliminated, 18 tanks and more than 500 UAVs were destroyed - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Eastern direction, the Russian army lost 855 people, 18 tanks, 35 ACVs and 531 UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reports this on official Telegram channel "Khortytsia Wind".

"In order to achieve a radical change in the full-scale war and to achieve serious changes on the front line before the arrival of the next batch of Western weapons in Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have once again changed their tactics. Now they are throwing powerful armored groups into battle," said Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

However, the Defense Forces continue to inflict casualties on the enemy in manpower and equipment. Over the past day, the Russian army lost:

personnel - 855;

tanks - 18;

armored fighting vehicles - 35;

guns and mortars - 18;

anti-tank means - 2;

automotive equipment - 31;

special equipment - 1;

EW means - 6;

UAVs - 531;

shelters - 29;

ammunition depots - 12;

composition of fuel depots- 1.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 450,080 people (+830 per day), 7,132 tanks, 11,404 artillery systems, 13,667 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS