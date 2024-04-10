Kharkiv and its residents will defend themselves to last in case of second Russian offensive, - Terekhov

Kharkiv residents will defend their city to the end if the Russians try to resume a general offensive and capture the city.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

When journalists asked the mayor if he had a plan B if the Russians came back to Kharkiv, he replied: "They will not come to Kharkiv. Stop it! I am sure of it".

He also assured that the city's defence forces and the people of Kharkiv would defend it to the end. According to Terekhov, he did not leave Kharkiv during the first Russian attempt to capture it and is not going to leave.

Watch more: Occupier runs away from his accomplice, who was hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Terekhov added that despite the constant attacks and shelling by Russians, more than a million residents remain in the city and are ready to defend it. There is currently no outflow of residents.

"Why was Kharkiv considered a pro-Russian cotton city? We were very offended by this. 95% of Kharkiv residents have serious pro-Ukrainian sentiments, 3% are pro-Russian, 2% are back and forth. No one now considers us (Kharkiv residents) to be cotton wool. We have proved to everyone that we are Ukraine," the official said.