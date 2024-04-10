Cameron: There is progress in using frozen Russian assets for benefit of Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says he sees progress in discussions on how to use frozen Russian assets in the G7 countries to benefit Ukraine.

He said this at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The head of the British Foreign Office spoke about this in the context of the need to support Ukraine, against which Russia is waging a war of aggression.

"We know that they need money in the form of frozen Russian sovereign assets, and we are making good progress on how to access these funds on an agreed basis," Cameron said.

The Foreign Secretary believes that progress will be made on this issue at the G7 summit.

