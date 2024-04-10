ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10563 visitors online
News
268 1

Power supply to all consumers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions has been restored - Ukrenergo

енергетика,світло

As of 1:30 p.m. on April 10, power supply was restored to all consumers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

"In Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, power supply has been restored to all consumers who lost power due to damage to the power company's networks," the statement said.

Read more: There was a large-scale emergency power outage in Mykolaiv

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (485) energy (561) Khersonska region (2037)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 