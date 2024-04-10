Power supply to all consumers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions has been restored - Ukrenergo

As of 1:30 p.m. on April 10, power supply was restored to all consumers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

"In Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, power supply has been restored to all consumers who lost power due to damage to the power company's networks," the statement said.

Read more: There was a large-scale emergency power outage in Mykolaiv